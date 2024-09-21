Left Menu

New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19 Months in Captivity

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua for over 19 months. He is now undergoing health check-ups and psychological examinations. Mehrtens will soon reunite with his family after a series of negotiations aimed at ensuring his safe release.

Updated: 21-09-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:55 IST
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Mehrtens, rescued by a joint team in the Nduga area, is now undergoing health check-ups and a psychological examination in Timika regency. Indonesia's Metro TV broadcasted him tearfully speaking to his family by phone before making a brief appearance at a press conference.

Despite significant weight loss, Mehrtens showed no signs of post-traumatic stress and is expected to fly out of Papua soon, said Lieutenant General Bambang Trisnohadi of the Indonesian military. A faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army kidnapped Mehrtens on Feb. 7, 2023, after he landed a commercial plane in Nduga.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his gratitude on social media, and Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed Mehrtens would depart for Jakarta soon to reunite with his family. Peters highlighted the patience and negotiations involved in securing his release.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo emphasized that the priority throughout the lengthy negotiations was the pilot's safety. The Indonesian police plan to hold a press conference later on Saturday.

