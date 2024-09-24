Bangladesh Army Chief Pledges Support for Interim Government Amidst Reforms
Bangladesh's army chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, has vowed to back the country's interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to accomplish key reforms and hold free elections within 18 months. The reforms aim to stabilize the country after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst violent protests.
Bangladesh's army chief vowed to support the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to complete essential reforms and hold elections within the next 18 months. General Waker-uz-Zaman pledged his unwavering support after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amidst student-led protests that led to her resignation.
In a rare media interview, Zaman emphasized his commitment to Yunus, stating he would stand by him 'come what may,' to accomplish the mission. He outlined a roadmap to depoliticize the military and carry out significant judiciary, police, and financial reforms to pave the way for a democratic transition.
Yunus, the interim administration's chief adviser, has weekly meetings with Zaman to discuss stabilizing the country following a tumultuous period that resulted in over 1,000 deaths. The Bangladesh Army has stepped in to maintain law and order while the police force remains in disarray. Zaman underscored his goal to keep the army professional and free from political influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
