Zelenskiy's Call for Decisive U.S. Action on Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged U.S. leadership to take decisive actions, which he believes could expedite the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine by next year. His call came after a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskiy shared his thoughts via Telegram, highlighting the unique opportunity at year's end to bolster U.S.-Ukraine cooperation. 'Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year,' he said.

The Ukrainian president is currently in the United States attending sessions at the U.N. General Assembly and presenting his 'victory plan' to U.S. leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)