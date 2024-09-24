Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call for Decisive U.S. Action on Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. leaders to take decisive actions that could potentially end Russian aggression against Ukraine by next year. During his meeting with a bipartisan delegation from Congress, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of strengthening U.S.-Ukraine cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:16 IST
Zelenskiy's Call for Decisive U.S. Action on Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged U.S. leadership to take decisive actions, which he believes could expedite the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine by next year. His call came after a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskiy shared his thoughts via Telegram, highlighting the unique opportunity at year's end to bolster U.S.-Ukraine cooperation. 'Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year,' he said.

The Ukrainian president is currently in the United States attending sessions at the U.N. General Assembly and presenting his 'victory plan' to U.S. leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024