Zelenskiy's Call for Decisive U.S. Action on Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. leaders to take decisive actions that could potentially end Russian aggression against Ukraine by next year. During his meeting with a bipartisan delegation from Congress, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of strengthening U.S.-Ukraine cooperation.
Zelenskiy shared his thoughts via Telegram, highlighting the unique opportunity at year's end to bolster U.S.-Ukraine cooperation. 'Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year,' he said.
The Ukrainian president is currently in the United States attending sessions at the U.N. General Assembly and presenting his 'victory plan' to U.S. leaders.
