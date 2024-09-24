Controversy Erupts Over Unilateral Water Release by DVC
There is no provision for the resignation of representatives from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Board. West Bengal Power Secretary Santanu Basu resigned due to unilateral water releases from DVC dams, leading to flooding. The state government criticized the Centre and DVC for disregarding its pleas.
A senior official confirmed that there is no provision for the resignation of representatives from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Board.
The DVC convened discussions after West Bengal Power Secretary Santanu Basu stepped down from his position, citing the 'unilateral' release of water from DVC dams, which led to significant flooding in South Bengal.
According to the DVC Act of 1948, representatives from West Bengal and Jharkhand must be present on the board, along with central government representatives. 'The Act doesn't allow for board resignations,' the official told PTI. Another official mentioned that West Bengal could replace the power secretary once the situation normalizes.
