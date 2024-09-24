Karnataka BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid Site Allotment Scandal
The Karnataka BJP has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for an investigation into alleged site allotment irregularities. The investigation pertains to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and involves Siddaramaiah's wife.
The Karnataka BJP has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's dismissal of his petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's authorization of an investigation into his involvement in a site allotment case.
State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra highlighted that the court upheld the Governor's permission as legal and urged Siddaramaiah to step down, citing allegations that his family is implicated in the MUDA scam.
The CM had contested the Governor's sanction for a probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding 14 sites allotted to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The legal battle saw six hearings, culminating in a bench decision on September 12.
