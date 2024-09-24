Karnataka BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid Site Allotment Scandal

The Karnataka BJP has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's dismissal of his petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's authorization of an investigation into his involvement in a site allotment case.

State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra highlighted that the court upheld the Governor's permission as legal and urged Siddaramaiah to step down, citing allegations that his family is implicated in the MUDA scam.

The CM had contested the Governor's sanction for a probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding 14 sites allotted to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The legal battle saw six hearings, culminating in a bench decision on September 12.

