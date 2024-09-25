Missile Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah
Warning sirens went off in Tel Aviv as a missile from Lebanon was intercepted. Escalating tensions have seen Hezbollah fire hundreds of rockets and missiles into Israel, with the Israeli military responding with heavy airstrikes. A recent Israeli strike in Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah commander.
Warning sirens blared across Israel's economic hub, Tel Aviv, on Wednesday after air defense systems intercepted a single missile crossing from Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.
No damage or casualties were reported, and there has been no change in civil defense protocols for central Israel. The alarms also went off in other cities, including Netanya.
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah faction in Lebanon has launched hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel amid heightened cross-border tensions. In response, the Israeli military has executed intense airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah leaders and key infrastructure, resulting in over 500 deaths and 1,800 injuries this week. On Tuesday, an Israeli strike in Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, head of their missile and rocket operations.
International observers are closely monitoring the escalating conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
