First Strike Hits Lebanese Shi'ite Town of Maaysrah

A recent strike targeted the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah. This marks the first strike in the Christian-majority Keserwan region amid ongoing hostilities between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, with initial reports indicating no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A strike on Wednesday hit the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah, according to state media and a local resident. The town is situated in the mountains of the Christian-majority Keserwan region.

This incident marks the first time the area has been struck during the recent hostilities between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. No immediate reports of casualties have surfaced so far.

Both parties have yet to comment on this latest chapter in the escalating conflict, leaving residents on edge as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

