First Strike Hits Lebanese Shi'ite Town of Maaysrah

A strike on Wednesday hit the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah, according to state media and a local resident. The town is situated in the mountains of the Christian-majority Keserwan region.

This incident marks the first time the area has been struck during the recent hostilities between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. No immediate reports of casualties have surfaced so far.

Both parties have yet to comment on this latest chapter in the escalating conflict, leaving residents on edge as tensions continue to rise.

