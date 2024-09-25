Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Probe in MUDA Site Allotment Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to face an investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Reacting to a Special Court's order for a Lokayukta police investigation against him, the Chief Minister maintained his confidence, stating he was not afraid of a probe.

"I am prepared for a legal fight. I have already said that I am ready to face an investigation," Siddaramaiah told reporters. The case has been referred to the Mysuru Lokayukta police by the Special Court, following a complaint regarding MUDA's allotment of 14 sites to his wife, B M Parvathi. The order from Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat came after the High Court upheld the Governor's sanction for a probe.

