Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Demands Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Dues from Coal Companies

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the state receives Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed by coal companies. Despite a Supreme Court ruling, these dues remain unpaid, causing significant financial strain on Jharkhand.

Soren highlighted the delay's impact on various social and economic projects, including education, health, and infrastructure. He called for a direct debit from Coal India's account to the state's reserves, akin to the handling of Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.

The CM criticized the central government for its indifferent approach and emphasized that the state's development hinges on the timely payment of these dues. He vowed to continue fighting for Jharkhand's rights and urged the central government to act promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)