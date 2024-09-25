Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Demands Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Dues from Coal Companies

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has written to PM Narendra Modi, demanding the Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed by coal companies, citing the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the state. He emphasized the adverse effects on social and economic projects, calling for direct transfer of funds from Coal India's account to Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:09 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Demands Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Dues from Coal Companies
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the state receives Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed by coal companies. Despite a Supreme Court ruling, these dues remain unpaid, causing significant financial strain on Jharkhand.

Soren highlighted the delay's impact on various social and economic projects, including education, health, and infrastructure. He called for a direct debit from Coal India's account to the state's reserves, akin to the handling of Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.

The CM criticized the central government for its indifferent approach and emphasized that the state's development hinges on the timely payment of these dues. He vowed to continue fighting for Jharkhand's rights and urged the central government to act promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024