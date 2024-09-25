Allahabad High Court Orders CBI Probe into Alleged Photo Centre Irregularities

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe purported irregularities at its photo identification centre. The court has requested a thorough report to be submitted in a sealed cover by November 4.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh's directive followed a revision petition from Gurinder, who argued he was wrongfully accused by his wife in an attempted murder case. To support his alibi, Gurinder presented a coupon from the photo identification centre indicating his presence in Prayagraj at the time of the crime.

However, Gurinder's wife countered, alleging that the centre allowed manipulation of the date and time on such coupons, enabling falsified alibis. After hearing both sides, the court emphasized the importance of an impartial investigation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 4, 2024.

