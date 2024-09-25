Middle East Escalation: Israel’s Expanded Airstrikes Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

Israel's military chief instructed troops on Wednesday that airstrikes in Lebanon would persist to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and set the stage for a potential ground campaign by Israeli forces. Concurrently, sources revealed that the United States had embarked on a diplomatic mission to halt hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, with proposals under discussion at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden indicated to ABC television that all-out war was a possibility, but emphasized, "We're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region." On Wednesday, Israel expanded its airstrikes in Lebanon and intercepted a missile aimed by Hezbollah at the Mossad agency's headquarters near Tel Aviv.

General Herzi Halevi communicated to Israeli border troops, "You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day. This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah." He highlighted the ongoing critical preparations.

Global leaders expressed alarm over the escalating conflict, with the death toll rising and mass displacements. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Washington and allies were vigorously working to prevent a war between Israel and Hezbollah, committed to their stance until the Gaza conflict concludes.

Unnamed Lebanese officials and diplomats noted Washington's unprecedented diplomatic efforts covering both conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Israeli sources mentioned U.S. and France-led ceasefire proposals were in progress without significant advancements. Blinken stressed, "Risk of escalation in the region is acute ... The best answer is diplomacy." Israeli forces have targeted numerous Hezbollah sites, calling up more reserve brigades as civilians in northern Israel flee regions under attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Hezbollah was being severely impacted and reiterated efforts to return displaced Israelis. Meanwhile, Lebanese hospitals deal with surges in casualties from Israel's strikes, which have hit civilian and strategic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)