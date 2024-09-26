Left Menu

Hong Kong Editors Face Sedition Sentencing Amid Global Outcry

Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors of Stand News in Hong Kong, await sentencing for sedition after publishing articles on the national security crackdown. Their conviction marks the first sedition ruling against journalists since 1997, sparking international criticism and calls for Hong Kong to uphold press freedoms.

Updated: 26-09-2024 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors of the now-defunct Stand News, are set to receive their sentences on Thursday after being found guilty of sedition for publishing articles about the national security crackdown in Hong Kong. The conviction, a first since the 1997 handover, has triggered international condemnation.

Liz Throssell from the U.N. Human Rights Office called for a review of the court's decision, emphasizing adherence to international human rights laws. The Media Freedom Coalition, comprising 23 member states including the U.S., UK, and Canada, also urged Hong Kong authorities to respect press and speech freedoms.

Officials in Hong Kong and China argue that the security measures are essential for stability following pro-democracy protests. During the trial, prosecutors claimed Stand News promoted illegal ideologies and incited hatred against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments. Both editors have remained defiant, highlighting the importance of journalistic integrity and press freedom.

