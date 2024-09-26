AFSPA Extension in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh Amidst Law and Order Review
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for six months in eight districts of Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with several other areas following a review of the law and order situation. The AFSPA grants armed forces extensive powers in disturbed areas to maintain public order.
- Country:
- India
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended in eight districts of Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as other regions, for six more months following a comprehensive review of law and order. The decision was announced by the Union Home Ministry.
The AFSPA allows the armed forces to operate in disturbed areas with sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary for maintaining public order. The extension is effective from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.
The districts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh affected by this extension include areas like Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima and others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has noted that AFSPA has already been revoked in 70 percent of areas in the northeastern states and remains in force in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tense Standoff in Manipur: Students Clash with Security Forces
Security Forces Engage Terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh Border
Deadly Attack on Security Forces in Northwestern Pakistan
Two terrorists killed by security forces in upper reaches of J-K's Udhampur district: Army.
Security Forces Nab NSCN(IM) Militant in Arunachal Pradesh, Seize Arms and Ammunition