AFSPA Extension in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh Amidst Law and Order Review

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended in eight districts of Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as other regions, for six more months following a comprehensive review of law and order. The decision was announced by the Union Home Ministry.

The AFSPA allows the armed forces to operate in disturbed areas with sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary for maintaining public order. The extension is effective from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

The districts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh affected by this extension include areas like Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima and others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has noted that AFSPA has already been revoked in 70 percent of areas in the northeastern states and remains in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)