Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Corruption in GST Collection Racket

The West Bengal BJP has accused a group, allegedly backed by some TMC leaders, of embezzling crores by falsely collecting GST from goods vehicles in north Bengal. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted Siliguri as a key operation point and promised to take the issue to Delhi. TMC leaders deny the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:31 IST
BJP Accuses TMC of Corruption in GST Collection Racket
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal BJP has accused a group, purportedly under the patronage of members of the ruling TMC, of defrauding crores under the guise of GST collection from goods vehicles in the northern districts.

The racket's operations are centered in Siliguri and other northern districts, according to Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar during a press conference.

Majumdar named an individual he alleged to be the racket's kingpin.

'The extent of corruption under TMC rule has exceeded all boundaries. We have reported everything and will take up the issue with Delhi,' stated Majumdar.

In response, senior TMC leader and Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Goutam Deb dismissed the accusations, asserting that GST dues cannot be collected in this manner and that TMC is not associated with any such graft or embezzlement. He urged the administration to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024