BJP Accuses TMC of Corruption in GST Collection Racket
The West Bengal BJP has accused a group, allegedly backed by some TMC leaders, of embezzling crores by falsely collecting GST from goods vehicles in north Bengal. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted Siliguri as a key operation point and promised to take the issue to Delhi. TMC leaders deny the allegations.
The West Bengal BJP has accused a group, purportedly under the patronage of members of the ruling TMC, of defrauding crores under the guise of GST collection from goods vehicles in the northern districts.
The racket's operations are centered in Siliguri and other northern districts, according to Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar during a press conference.
Majumdar named an individual he alleged to be the racket's kingpin.
'The extent of corruption under TMC rule has exceeded all boundaries. We have reported everything and will take up the issue with Delhi,' stated Majumdar.
In response, senior TMC leader and Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Goutam Deb dismissed the accusations, asserting that GST dues cannot be collected in this manner and that TMC is not associated with any such graft or embezzlement. He urged the administration to remain vigilant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
