V Senthil Balaji Released from Puzhal Prison After Supreme Court Grants Bail

V Senthil Balaji, a former minister and DMK leader, was released from Puzhal prison after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Balaji was incarcerated for 471 days following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome him back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:47 IST
bail
  • Country:
  • India

V Senthil Balaji, the former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader, was released from Puzhal prison on Thursday, mere hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

His release marks the end of his 471-day imprisonment, which began on June 14, 2023, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in a previous AIADMK regime.

Throughout his incarceration, multiple bail pleas were denied by the local court in Chennai and the Madras High Court. However, the Supreme Court's recent decision came with stringent bail conditions. Upon his release, DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi and other party officials welcomed Balaji as throngs of supporters celebrated with flower petals and slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

