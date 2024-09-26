Opposition Demands Action Following Surge in Crimes

The opposition BJD has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in crime, including the rape of three girls within a week, in Rourkela city. The party has threatened to hit the streets if the administration does not improve the situation.

A delegation led by local MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak met with Rourkela's Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Rai, to discuss the prevailing situation and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. Nayak stated that the law and order situation in the city has deteriorated significantly, with numerous cases of rape and murder making residents feel unsafe.

If the administration fails to take meaningful action, we will have no choice but to protest," Nayak said, stressing the need for police to take suo motu action to maintain peace. In contrast, local BJP leader Latika Patnaik highlighted crime rates during the previous BJD government and noted that the police are currently investigating the recent cases thoroughly. Police have arrested three suspects in the gang rape of two girls and detained several others in connection with another gang rape.

