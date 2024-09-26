Left Menu

Opposition Demands Action Following Surge in Crimes

The opposition BJD has raised concerns about the alarming rise in crime in Rourkela, threatening to protest if the administration does not take swift action. Local leaders have demanded immediate measures from the police to ensure safety, following multiple rape cases and other crimes reported in recent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:25 IST
Opposition Demands Action Following Surge in Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in crime, including the rape of three girls within a week, in Rourkela city. The party has threatened to hit the streets if the administration does not improve the situation.

A delegation led by local MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak met with Rourkela's Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Rai, to discuss the prevailing situation and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. Nayak stated that the law and order situation in the city has deteriorated significantly, with numerous cases of rape and murder making residents feel unsafe.

If the administration fails to take meaningful action, we will have no choice but to protest," Nayak said, stressing the need for police to take suo motu action to maintain peace. In contrast, local BJP leader Latika Patnaik highlighted crime rates during the previous BJD government and noted that the police are currently investigating the recent cases thoroughly. Police have arrested three suspects in the gang rape of two girls and detained several others in connection with another gang rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024