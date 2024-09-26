Left Menu

China's Nuclear Submarine Sinking Reveals Military Oversights

A senior U.S. defense official disclosed that China's first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank between May and June, raising questions about the PLA's internal accountability and oversight. The incident, revealed through satellite images, adds to concerns over China's expanding military capabilities.

A senior U.S. defense official disclosed on Thursday that China's newest first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year. The incident, which took place between May and June, is seen as a potential embarrassment for Beijing as it expands its military capabilities.

The anonymous official noted it remains unclear what caused the submarine to sink while docked or whether it had nuclear fuel aboard. The sinking sparks concerns over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) training standards, equipment quality, and internal accountability.

China's embassy in Washington has yet to comment, and the Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news. Satellite images from Planet Labs depict cranes at the Wuchang shipyard, where the incident presumably occurred. Reports indicate China's submarine fleet will grow significantly by 2035.

