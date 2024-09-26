China's Nuclear Submarine Sinking Reveals Military Oversights

A senior U.S. defense official disclosed on Thursday that China's newest first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year. The incident, which took place between May and June, is seen as a potential embarrassment for Beijing as it expands its military capabilities.

The anonymous official noted it remains unclear what caused the submarine to sink while docked or whether it had nuclear fuel aboard. The sinking sparks concerns over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) training standards, equipment quality, and internal accountability.

China's embassy in Washington has yet to comment, and the Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news. Satellite images from Planet Labs depict cranes at the Wuchang shipyard, where the incident presumably occurred. Reports indicate China's submarine fleet will grow significantly by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)