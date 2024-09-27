Mysterious Gang Executes Bold ATM Heist

An unidentified gang targeted three ATMs in Thrissur district early Friday, looting around Rs 70 lakh, police reported.

The heist came to light when police were alerted by the ATMs' central control room. The gang focused on ATMs in Mapranam, Thrissur East, and Kolazhy, all belonging to the State Bank of India.

City Police Commissioner R Elango stated that the incident occurred between 2 am and 4 am. One ATM fell within the rural police jurisdiction, while the other two were within city limits. The gang destroyed CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to open the machines.

Police have begun an investigation and are seeking leads in neighboring Tamil Nadu. Evidence has been collected to aid in identifying the culprits.

The gang initially targeted the ATM at Mapranam, stealing Rs 35 lakh, before moving to the Shornur Road ATM in the city, taking Rs 9.5 lakh. The final hit was the Kolazhy SBI branch, from where Rs 25 lakh was looted.

