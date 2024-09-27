Left Menu

Mysterious Gang Executes Bold ATM Heist

An unidentified gang looted around Rs 70 lakh from three State Bank of India ATMs in Thrissur district. The incident, occurring between 2 am and 4 am, was reported early Friday by the ATMs' central control room. Police have gathered evidence and started an investigation extending to Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:21 IST
Mysterious Gang Executes Bold ATM Heist
robbery
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified gang targeted three ATMs in Thrissur district early Friday, looting around Rs 70 lakh, police reported.

The heist came to light when police were alerted by the ATMs' central control room. The gang focused on ATMs in Mapranam, Thrissur East, and Kolazhy, all belonging to the State Bank of India.

City Police Commissioner R Elango stated that the incident occurred between 2 am and 4 am. One ATM fell within the rural police jurisdiction, while the other two were within city limits. The gang destroyed CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to open the machines.

Police have begun an investigation and are seeking leads in neighboring Tamil Nadu. Evidence has been collected to aid in identifying the culprits.

The gang initially targeted the ATM at Mapranam, stealing Rs 35 lakh, before moving to the Shornur Road ATM in the city, taking Rs 9.5 lakh. The final hit was the Kolazhy SBI branch, from where Rs 25 lakh was looted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024