Gehlot Alleges Political Influence in Sanjivani Scam Case

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has accused Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of receiving favorable treatment in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam case due to a 'U-turn' by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan High Court provided relief to Shekhawat by disposing of the petition seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him. Gehlot is now demanding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a retired high court judge, be constituted to further investigate the matter.

Gehlot, who was the chief minister when the SOG initially named Shekhawat as an accused, alleged that the investigating officer was removed and the government lawyers favored Shekhawat. Despite these developments, the high court has allowed further action pending trial court approval, prompting Gehlot to seek a fair and comprehensive investigation.

