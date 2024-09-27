Left Menu

ED Raids Telangana Minister in Rs 100 Crore Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Telangana Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy. The raids, part of a money laundering investigation, are connected to an alleged Rs 100 crore smuggling racket involving luxury watches and payments through hawala and cryptocurrency methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:29 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Telangana Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. Official sources confirmed that the investigation revolves around an alleged smuggling racket worth over Rs 100 crore.

Five premises in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were searched. While some cash seizures were made, authorities did not disclose the exact locations. Central security forces aided the ED teams during the raids.

The investigation stems from a complaint by Customs/Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against Harsha Reddy, son of the minister. It alleged that Harsha purchased seven luxury watches worth Rs 5 crore using illicit means, including hawala and cryptocurrency. A key intermediary, A Naveen Kumar, is also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

