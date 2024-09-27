ED Seizes Rs 22 Crore Assets in Punjab Tender Scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 22 crore in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged tender scam in Punjab. Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested. The attached assets include buildings, bank accounts, and gold. The investigation is based on an FIR by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday announced the attachment of assets worth over Rs 22 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged tender scam in Punjab, which led to the arrest of former cabinet minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been issued to seize immovable properties such as buildings in Ludhiana, Mohali, and Khanna, along with fixed deposits, gold jewellery, bullion, and bank accounts owned by the individuals involved.
The total value of the attached assets stands at Rs 22.78 crore, according to an ED statement. Ashu, 53, previously served as the minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, and was arrested by the federal agency on August 1.
