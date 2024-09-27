Left Menu

ED Seizes Rs 22 Crore Assets in Punjab Tender Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 22 crore in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged tender scam in Punjab. Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested. The attached assets include buildings, bank accounts, and gold. The investigation is based on an FIR by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:14 IST
ED Seizes Rs 22 Crore Assets in Punjab Tender Scam
assets
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday announced the attachment of assets worth over Rs 22 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged tender scam in Punjab, which led to the arrest of former cabinet minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been issued to seize immovable properties such as buildings in Ludhiana, Mohali, and Khanna, along with fixed deposits, gold jewellery, bullion, and bank accounts owned by the individuals involved.

The total value of the attached assets stands at Rs 22.78 crore, according to an ED statement. Ashu, 53, previously served as the minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, and was arrested by the federal agency on August 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024