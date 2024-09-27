Left Menu

Six Terrorist Associates Arrested with Arms and Ammunition in Pulwama

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama. They recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs. The suspects were allegedly recruited by a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist to carry out attacks. The investigation revealed plans for target killings, bombings, and other terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:43 IST
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama district, an official spokesperson reported on Friday.

The police received specific intelligence that a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad was in the process of recruiting local youths for terrorist activities. These youths were provided with arms, ammunition, and explosives to carry out attacks before being officially inducted into terror ranks.

The investigation unveiled that the terrorist, with the help of an Over Ground Worker (OGW) in jail, recruited multiple youths in the Tral area of Awantipora and Kulgam district. These recruits were tasked with heinous terror activities such as target killings, grenade attacks, and laying IEDs. Police discovered significant quantities of arms and explosives, including five IEDs, 30 detonators, and pistols, based on disclosures from the arrested individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

