Delhi MLAs Slam Police Over Extortion Racket Concerns

In an impassioned assembly session, AAP MLAs lambasted the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing them of failing to address a surge in extortion demands from city traders by gangsters.

The legislators highlighted the need to reinstate police station level committees to combat these crimes effectively while citing instances from their respective constituencies.

Expressing grave concerns, various MLAs voiced that traders are living in fear and have lost faith in the police's protective capabilities, urging immediate action from the lieutenant governor.

