Delhi MLAs Slam Police Over Extortion Racket Concerns

Delhi's AAP MLAs criticized the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena during an assembly session, alleging rampant extortion from city traders by gangsters. They called for the revival of police station level committees to curb such crimes, expressing that residents have lost faith in the police's ability to protect them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:15 IST
In an impassioned assembly session, AAP MLAs lambasted the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing them of failing to address a surge in extortion demands from city traders by gangsters.

The legislators highlighted the need to reinstate police station level committees to combat these crimes effectively while citing instances from their respective constituencies.

Expressing grave concerns, various MLAs voiced that traders are living in fear and have lost faith in the police's protective capabilities, urging immediate action from the lieutenant governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

