U.S. Secretary Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a candid and substantive meeting on Friday, addressing key global and bilateral concerns.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Blinken voiced strong U.S. concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base.

The discussion also covered China's actions in the South China Sea, enhancing military communication, disrupting drug trafficking, and the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

