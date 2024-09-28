Left Menu

U.S. Secretary Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York. They discussed China's support for Russia, destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, bilateral military communication, drug trafficking, and AI risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:42 IST
U.S. Secretary Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a candid and substantive meeting on Friday, addressing key global and bilateral concerns.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Blinken voiced strong U.S. concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base.

The discussion also covered China's actions in the South China Sea, enhancing military communication, disrupting drug trafficking, and the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024