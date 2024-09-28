Judge to Review Boeing’s Plea Deal Amid Rising Objections

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor announced he will hold a hearing on October 11 to consider objections to Boeing's plea agreement from relatives of the victims of two Boeing 737 MAX crashes. The planemaker previously agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy and pay up to $487 million in fines.

Victims' families argue that the proposed fine is insufficient and raised other concerns about the plea deal. Additionally, Polish national airline LOT has filed objections, arguing that it should have the same rights as the victims' families and noting it sustained $250 million in damages from grounded aircraft after the crashes.

Boeing and the Justice Department have not immediately commented on the announcement. The Justice Department previously urged the judge to accept the deal, calling it a significant resolution that holds Boeing accountable. If the plea deal is approved, Boeing will face court-supervised probation, oversight by an independent monitor, and may be required to pay additional compensation to victims' families.

