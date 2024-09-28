Terrorist Encounter in Kulgam Leaves Five Injured

At least five individuals, including four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer, were injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.

The confrontation erupted in Adigam village within the Devsar area when security forces initiated a cordon and search operation.

Officials noted that Additional SP (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries from a stray bullet near the encounter site, alongside four other security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)