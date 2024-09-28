Terrorist Encounter in Kulgam Leaves Five Injured
At least five were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This includes four security personnel and a traffic police officer. The clash occurred in Adigam village as security forces conducted a search operation. Additional SP Mumtaz Ali was struck by a stray bullet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
At least five individuals, including four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer, were injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.
The confrontation erupted in Adigam village within the Devsar area when security forces initiated a cordon and search operation.
Officials noted that Additional SP (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries from a stray bullet near the encounter site, alongside four other security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation.
