Russian Attacks on Sumy: Medical Center Targeted Twice, Six Dead

Two consecutive Russian strikes on a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killed six people on Saturday morning, according to Ukraine's interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

The first attack claimed the life of one person and damaged the ceilings of several hospital floors, prompting an evacuation of patients and staff, Klymenko shared on Telegram. A follow-up strike occurred during the evacuation, killing an additional five individuals.

Since Ukrainian forces launched an operation in Russia's neighboring Kursk region in August, the frequency of attacks on Sumy and its surrounding areas has significantly increased. Although Klymenko did not specify the weapons used in Saturday's strikes, the regional administration mentioned drones. Earlier, Ukrainian air forces reported downing 69 out of 73 drones during an overnight Russian assault, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

