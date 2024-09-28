Fire Halts Production at Tata Electronics Plant in India
A major fire broke out at the Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, halting production of Apple iPhones. No casualties were reported, and the cause is under investigation. The fire, which affected a chemical storage area, caused part of the building to collapse.
A significant fire erupted at the Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, halting the production of Apple iPhones, according to two insiders.
In a statement, Tata Electronics confirmed they are probing the fire's cause and pledged measures to protect employees and stakeholders. Emergency protocols ensured the safety of all staff, the company spokesperson stated.
The fire, described as 'chemical-related,' led to the collapse of a building section, without any reported casualties. Efforts to control the blaze continue, with over ten fire and rescue vehicles on-site.
