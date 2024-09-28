Tensions Flare as Suspected Militants Attack Manipur Village

On Saturday, suspected militants launched an attack on Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district, according to police sources.

The armed assailants fired indiscriminately from surrounding hilltops and forests, prompting a swift retaliatory response from the village's volunteers.

Local police reported that several women, children, and elderly residents are being evacuated to safer locations. Security forces have been dispatched to stabilize the situation, with no casualties reported so far. The village, situated 7 km from the district's headquarters, has endured multiple attacks since June.

