Tensions Flare as Suspected Militants Attack Manipur Village

Suspected militants fired at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district. The attackers fired from hilltops and forests, prompting a response from village volunteers. Women, children, and the elderly are being moved to safety. Security forces have intervened, and no casualties have been reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:33 IST
On Saturday, suspected militants launched an attack on Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district, according to police sources.

The armed assailants fired indiscriminately from surrounding hilltops and forests, prompting a swift retaliatory response from the village's volunteers.

Local police reported that several women, children, and elderly residents are being evacuated to safer locations. Security forces have been dispatched to stabilize the situation, with no casualties reported so far. The village, situated 7 km from the district's headquarters, has endured multiple attacks since June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

