String of Shootings Rocks Capital: Gang Extortion Suspected

A series of shootings in Delhi targeted a luxury car showroom, a hotel, and a sweets shop. No injuries were reported, but property damage occurred. Police suspect gang-related extortion motives. CCTV footage is being reviewed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:12 IST
In a disturbing sequence of events, Delhi witnessed three separate shootings within a span of hours, police reported on Saturday. No injuries were reported, but significant property damage ensued.

Early Saturday morning, unidentified assailants fired at a hotel in Mahilpalpur and later targeted a sweets shop in Sultanpur Mor. Notably, a second-hand luxury car showroom in Naraina also came under attack late Friday. Gang extortion motives are suspected in all cases.

CCTV footage has been collected, and investigations are underway. Security measures are being heightened across the capital.

