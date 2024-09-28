Helmet Heist Leads to Court Order and Police Case in Lucknow
A helmet theft at Lucknow General Post Office escalated into a legal battle when local police initially refused to file an advocate's complaint. A court order finally prompted action, leading to the registration of a theft case. The advocate expressed frustration at the inefficiency of the system.
A helmet theft at the Lucknow General Post Office last month has spiraled into a legal dispute after police initially refused to register a 33-year-old advocate's complaint.
Following a court order, a case was registered. Speaking to PTI, advocate Pandey recounted how his black helmet was stolen on August 17 while waiting in line at the post office.
Pandey, frustrated with the delayed police response, stated he moved to court out of dissatisfaction with the system's inefficiency. The case, now registered under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is under investigation, with security measures being enhanced at the post office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
