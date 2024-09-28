Left Menu

Helmet Heist Leads to Court Order and Police Case in Lucknow

A helmet theft at Lucknow General Post Office escalated into a legal battle when local police initially refused to file an advocate's complaint. A court order finally prompted action, leading to the registration of a theft case. The advocate expressed frustration at the inefficiency of the system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:43 IST
Helmet Heist Leads to Court Order and Police Case in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

A helmet theft at the Lucknow General Post Office last month has spiraled into a legal dispute after police initially refused to register a 33-year-old advocate's complaint.

Following a court order, a case was registered. Speaking to PTI, advocate Pandey recounted how his black helmet was stolen on August 17 while waiting in line at the post office.

Pandey, frustrated with the delayed police response, stated he moved to court out of dissatisfaction with the system's inefficiency. The case, now registered under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is under investigation, with security measures being enhanced at the post office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024