Shutdown in Manipur: Kuki-Zo Groups Protest Against Security Advisor's Remarks

The Kuki-Zo groups' shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts disrupted normal life, while fresh violence erupted in Jiribam. The protest, led by ITLF and KSO, opposed Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh's comments about militants entering from outside. Markets remained shut, and vehicles stayed off the roads as tensions persisted.

Imphal | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:19 IST
The shutdown called by Kuki-Zo groups affected normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts on Saturday, with fresh violence reported in Jiribam, officials said.

Protesting Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh's claims of militants entering the state, Kuki-Zo groups, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), initiated the shutdown.

Markets and commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicular movement was halted in both districts, officials noted. No untoward incidents were reported thus far.

The shutdown, starting Friday, is slated to continue until Sunday.

On September 20, Singh stated that security forces had intensified measures due to reports of 900 militants entering the state with potential plans for violence in the Imphal valley's peripheral villages.

The state government retracted Singh's claim on Wednesday, asserting that the threat was minimal and unsubstantiated.

Meanwhile, in Jiribam district, fresh violence erupted as armed men fired at Mongbung village from hilltops and dense forests. Police reported that village volunteers retaliated, with women, children, and the elderly moved to safer locations. No casualties were reported after security forces intervened.

On Friday, security forces in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Police and Assam Rifles recovered weapons including .303 rifles, a 9mm pistol, hand grenades, and improvised mortars. No arrests were made.

Ethnic violence between Meiteis from Imphal Valley and Kukis from adjoining hills has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands since May 3 last year.

