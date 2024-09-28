Left Menu

Tragedy in Vasant Kunj: Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide Pact

The decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old man, Heera Lal Sharma, and his four daughters were found in their Southwest Delhi home. Police suspect a suicide pact influenced by emotional and financial stress following the death of Sharma's wife last year. Investigation and post-mortem are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:45 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident, the decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old man and his four daughters were discovered in a rented accommodation in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police reported on Saturday.

Identified as Heera Lal Sharma, who was employed as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre, and his daughters—Neetu, Nikki, Neeru, and Nidhi—are suspected to have died in a suicide pact. Emotional and financial stress, exacerbated by the death of Sharma's wife last year, are speculated to be the driving factors.

Police found no injury marks on the bodies but recovered three packets of Celphos poison, glasses, and a spoon with suspicious liquid from the residence. Neighbours and relatives describe the family as reclusive, particularly after the wife's passing. Inquest proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are now underway, with the police forming a medical board for the post-mortem examinations scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

