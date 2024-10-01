Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Iran's Ballistic Missile Retaliation Against Israel

Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, resulting in significant tension but no reported casualties. Israel's military vows to respond strategically at a time and place of its choosing. The attack comes as a reaction to Israel's actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's missile attack on Tuesday marks a serious escalation in the region, Israel's military spokesperson confirmed, though specifics on Israel's response remain undisclosed.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated there were no reported casualties from the missile barrage. Several impacts were recorded in central and southern Israel. "We are on high alert both defensively and offensively," Hagari broadcasted on national television. "We will safeguard Israel's citizens. This attack will have repercussions. We have plans and will act at our chosen time and place."

The missile salvo from Iran followed Israeli offensives against Hezbollah in Lebanon, triggering alarms and explosions in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

