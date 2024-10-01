Tensions Surge: Iran's Ballistic Missile Retaliation Against Israel

Iran's missile attack on Tuesday marks a serious escalation in the region, Israel's military spokesperson confirmed, though specifics on Israel's response remain undisclosed.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated there were no reported casualties from the missile barrage. Several impacts were recorded in central and southern Israel. "We are on high alert both defensively and offensively," Hagari broadcasted on national television. "We will safeguard Israel's citizens. This attack will have repercussions. We have plans and will act at our chosen time and place."

The missile salvo from Iran followed Israeli offensives against Hezbollah in Lebanon, triggering alarms and explosions in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley.

