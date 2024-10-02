Keir Starmer Seeks Reset in EU Relations Amid Thorny Negotiations
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss a reset in relations post-Brexit. Starmer aims to adjust the existing relationship without renegotiating the Brexit deal. Talks will cover trade, security, and youth mobility amid anticipated tough negotiations.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to engage in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this Wednesday. Described by Brussels as a 'first conversation,' the meeting aims to address trade, security, and youth mobility issues.
Starmer has made it clear that his government will not seek a complete renegotiation of the Brexit deal but aims to refine the existing relationship in various sectors. Despite a mutual interest in a joint security pact, negotiations on trade and people movement barriers are expected to be more challenging.
Emphasizing collective approach to international challenges, Starmer has been touring European capitals to lay the groundwork for the relationship reset. Besides von der Leyen, he will also meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
Although a 'reset' in relations is on the table, both sides acknowledge that substantial changes will require robust negotiations. Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU's single market or customs union but seeks new agreements on veterinary standards and professional qualifications, as well as easier access for touring artists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
