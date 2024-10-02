Blasts Near Israeli Embassy Prompt Investigation in Copenhagen

Danish police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating two explosions near the Israeli embassy located in the northern outskirts of Copenhagen.

"No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene," Copenhagen police shared on the social media platform X. "A potential connection to the Israeli embassy, which is in the area, is being explored," they added.

The area surrounding the scene has been heavily secured, with local media reporting a significant police presence. Investigators dressed in coverall suits were observed combing the scene for evidence, as reported by tabloid B.T.

The Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters. Police stated they would provide an update on the investigation at 0530 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)