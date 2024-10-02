Left Menu

Danish Police Probe Blasts Near Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police are investigating two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen's northern outskirts. No injuries were reported. Heavily armed personnel guarded the area while investigators searched for evidence. The embassy did not respond to Reuters for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish police announced an investigation on Wednesday into two explosions near the Israeli embassy in northern Copenhagen.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the blasts remains unclear, according to a police spokesperson at the site. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen said, 'It is clear that the Israeli embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at.'

A large area has been cordoned off with images showing heavily armed military personnel on guard. Investigators, clad in coverall suits, were seen searching for evidence. The Israeli embassy has not yet commented on the incidents.

