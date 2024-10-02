Danish Police Probe Blasts Near Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen
Danish police are investigating two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen's northern outskirts. No injuries were reported. Heavily armed personnel guarded the area while investigators searched for evidence. The embassy did not respond to Reuters for comment.
Danish police announced an investigation on Wednesday into two explosions near the Israeli embassy in northern Copenhagen.
No injuries were reported, and the extent of the blasts remains unclear, according to a police spokesperson at the site. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen said, 'It is clear that the Israeli embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at.'
A large area has been cordoned off with images showing heavily armed military personnel on guard. Investigators, clad in coverall suits, were seen searching for evidence. The Israeli embassy has not yet commented on the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation
Top Sports News Briefs: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Disputes
Sports News Roundup: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Battles
We have looked at CBI report, disclosing status will jeopardise further investigation: SC on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.
Malaysian Authorities Seal Bank Accounts Amid Child Abuse Investigation Linked to Islamic Business Group