Danish Police Probe Blasts Near Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police announced an investigation on Wednesday into two explosions near the Israeli embassy in northern Copenhagen.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the blasts remains unclear, according to a police spokesperson at the site. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen said, 'It is clear that the Israeli embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at.'

A large area has been cordoned off with images showing heavily armed military personnel on guard. Investigators, clad in coverall suits, were seen searching for evidence. The Israeli embassy has not yet commented on the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)