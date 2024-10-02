Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attacks Overnight

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight, with others lost to countermeasures or leaving Ukrainian airspace. Local officials reported injuries and temporarily halted operations at the Orlivka crossing due to targeted attacks on port and border infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:23 IST
Ukraine's air force announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight.

Four other drones left Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Russia, while 10 were downed in northern and central regions due to electronic warfare countermeasures. Russian drones specifically targeted the Izmail district in Odesa, near the Danube river.

Local governor Oleh Kiper informed that the Russians targeted port and border infrastructure, injuring two lorry drivers, including a Turkish citizen. As a result, the Ukrainian-Romanian crossing at Orlivka was temporarily shut down due to shelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

