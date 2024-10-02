Left Menu

The Relentless Fight of a Mother: Einav's Struggle to Save Her Son

Einav's son Matan was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack. Since then, she has been tirelessly campaigning to save him, embodying the heart-wrenching struggle of families whose loved ones are held hostage in Gaza. Despite feeling betrayed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, she remains resolute in her efforts.

On a Tel Aviv terrace at sunset, a moment of normalcy breaks with a sense of urgency. A girl sets her colors and paper next to her mum's coffee cup, while her mother, Einav, must quickly return to trying to save her son, Matan, who is a hostage in Gaza.

Matan Zangauker, 24, was abducted from his kibbutz during the Hamas attack on October 7. Einav last heard from him at 10:08 that morning, receiving a series of chilling WhatsApp messages. For ten agonizing days, the family awaited news amid the chaos of an attack that claimed 1,200 lives, only to receive official notice that Matan was among 250 abducted.

Time has since stood still for Einav. She has dedicated herself to a relentless campaign to save Matan and the remaining hostages, despite feeling betrayed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She now channels her resolve into activism, embodying the deep struggle of the affected families.

