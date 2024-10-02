Predawn Explosions Near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen Prompt Security Measures

Two predawn explosions rocked the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen early Wednesday, leading to the closure of a nearby Jewish school for the day.

No injuries were reported, but police are investigating possible connections to the Israeli diplomatic mission and have cordoned off the area for inspection.

In response, security measures around the main synagogue in downtown Copenhagen have been heightened, and the community is urged to remain cautious and discerning of social media information.

(With inputs from agencies.)