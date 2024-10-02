Left Menu

Predawn Explosions Near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen Prompt Security Measures

Two predawn explosions occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, causing the closure of a nearby Jewish school. Police are investigating potential links to the embassy. Heavily armed officers and forensic teams are inspecting the site. Increased security has been implemented around the main synagogue in downtown Copenhagen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:44 IST
Two predawn explosions rocked the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen early Wednesday, leading to the closure of a nearby Jewish school for the day.

No injuries were reported, but police are investigating possible connections to the Israeli diplomatic mission and have cordoned off the area for inspection.

In response, security measures around the main synagogue in downtown Copenhagen have been heightened, and the community is urged to remain cautious and discerning of social media information.

