Left Menu

France Mobilizes Military Resources to Counter Iranian Threat

France has mobilized its military in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat, following Iran's missile attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, Germany has warned of escalating tensions. The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss the situation. Cyprus has activated a safe passage mechanism for evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:29 IST
France Mobilizes Military Resources to Counter Iranian Threat

France announced on Wednesday that it has mobilized its military resources in the Middle East to counter what it describes as the Iranian threat. This follows Iran's launch of missiles at Israel, which has provoked warnings from Germany about the risk of escalating tensions in the region.

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet later today to discuss the escalation. In anticipation of worsening conditions, Cyprus has activated a mechanism to allow third-country nationals safe passage through its territory for evacuations.

While France has condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, it provided no additional details on its own military actions, though officials confirmed participation in efforts to halt the missiles. Diplomatic efforts are also underway, with French officials coordinating with U.S. counterparts and planning talks in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024