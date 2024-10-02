France Mobilizes Military Resources to Counter Iranian Threat

France announced on Wednesday that it has mobilized its military resources in the Middle East to counter what it describes as the Iranian threat. This follows Iran's launch of missiles at Israel, which has provoked warnings from Germany about the risk of escalating tensions in the region.

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet later today to discuss the escalation. In anticipation of worsening conditions, Cyprus has activated a mechanism to allow third-country nationals safe passage through its territory for evacuations.

While France has condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, it provided no additional details on its own military actions, though officials confirmed participation in efforts to halt the missiles. Diplomatic efforts are also underway, with French officials coordinating with U.S. counterparts and planning talks in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)