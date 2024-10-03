Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Central Beirut Amidst Intensified Conflict

In a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions, Israeli airstrikes targeting central Beirut resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals. The bombing occurred after Israeli forces experienced their deadliest day on the Lebanese front, intensifying the ongoing conflict against Hezbollah.

Global leaders, including the G7 and China, have called for diplomatic measures to quell the rising tensions, emphasizing the necessity for peaceful solutions. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues its counterattacks, pledging to resist further Israeli advances.

The conflict, which has already displaced 1.2 million Lebanese, ignites fears of a broader regional crisis, putting humanitarian efforts into action as the international community grapples with potential evacuation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)