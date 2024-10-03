Tragic Altercation Leads to Fatal Stabbing in West Delhi
A 22-year-old was killed and another injured in a stabbing incident in West Delhi. The altercation near Shadipur flyover escalated, resulting in murder charges. The police have identified suspects and are investigating the incident.
A fatal stabbing incident occurred in West Delhi, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man, police reported on Thursday.
The Moti Nagar Police Station received information about a stabbing near the railway line under Shadipur flyover late Wednesday night. Officers arrived to find Nafis, 23, suffering from stab wounds, and Shahnawaz unconscious.
Both victims were transported to the hospital where Shahnawaz succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have registered a murder case and identified several suspects. Investigations suggest a scooter altercation led to the deadly quarrel.
