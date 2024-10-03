Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Moeed Khan's Dual Accusations

Moeed Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, is embroiled in legal troubles, facing accusations of both rape and fraud. His involvement has sparked political controversy, with allegations of party bias and legal ramifications, including demolition of property and indictment of associates.

Updated: 03-10-2024 21:40 IST
Moeed Khan, a prominent figure in the Samajwadi Party, is entangled in a web of legal issues. Recently, authorities accused him of misleading a bank by providing incorrect plot information, leading to financial losses for the Punjab National Bank. This comes alongside his ongoing involvement in a severe criminal case.

The accusations stem from Khan leasing out premises under false pretenses, resulting in the bank's relocation and subsequent financial damage. This development follows the demolition of his building, which was deemed illegally constructed by authorities. This structure also housed a bakery operated by Khan.

Compounding his legal woes, Khan, along with an employee, faces charges of raping a minor. Though a DNA test absolved Khan, his bail plea was denied, intensifying the political debate, with allegations of politicization and bias resonating across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

