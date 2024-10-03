Yazidi Woman Rescued from Gaza: An International Mission's Success

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, previously kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq, has been safely extracted from Gaza in a covert operation involving Israel, the United States, and Iraq. The operation, carefully coordinated over several months, faced challenges due to the ongoing security situation in Gaza.

The woman, identified as Fawzia Sido, was freed after intricate arrangements involving multiple failed attempts. Her release marks a significant diplomatic effort between nations that do not hold formal ties. Israeli forces reportedly coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and other international players to secure her release.

Traumatized but in good physical condition, Sido has been reunited with her family in Iraq. Her freedom sheds light on the plight of over 6,000 Yazidis captured by IS, with many still missing. This operation underscores long-standing intergovernmental efforts to rescue those affected by IS's 2014 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)