Left Menu

Yazidi Woman Rescued from Gaza: An International Mission's Success

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman kidnapped by IS militants in Iraq was freed from Gaza in a covert operation involving Israel, the US, and Iraq. Initially captured at 11, she was trafficked to Gaza. With diplomacy and coordination with international actors, she was successfully reunited with her family in Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:06 IST
Yazidi Woman Rescued from Gaza: An International Mission's Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, previously kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq, has been safely extracted from Gaza in a covert operation involving Israel, the United States, and Iraq. The operation, carefully coordinated over several months, faced challenges due to the ongoing security situation in Gaza.

The woman, identified as Fawzia Sido, was freed after intricate arrangements involving multiple failed attempts. Her release marks a significant diplomatic effort between nations that do not hold formal ties. Israeli forces reportedly coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and other international players to secure her release.

Traumatized but in good physical condition, Sido has been reunited with her family in Iraq. Her freedom sheds light on the plight of over 6,000 Yazidis captured by IS, with many still missing. This operation underscores long-standing intergovernmental efforts to rescue those affected by IS's 2014 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024