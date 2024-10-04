Left Menu

Historic Handback: UK Returns Chagos Islands Sovereignty to Mauritius

India welcomes the UK's decision to return the sovereignty of Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius in a historic agreement. This move completes Mauritius's decolonisation and secures the strategically important military base on Diego Garcia, crucial for regional stability, amid strong international approval.

Updated: 04-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the UK has agreed to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the strategically significant Diego Garcia atoll, to Mauritius. This decision marks the end of over five decades of British control and is seen as a pivotal moment in the decolonisation process of Mauritius.

The agreement, which has received broad international backing, including from the United States, affirms Mauritius's sovereignty while allowing the UK to exercise certain sovereign rights over Diego Garcia. This arrangement ensures the continued strategic operation of the US-UK military base located there, considered vital for global security.

India, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in facilitating the agreement, has applauded the development as a victory for the principles of decolonisation and international law. The Indian government emphasizes its ongoing commitment to regional security and collaboration with Mauritius in enhancing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

