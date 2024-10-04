Drone Incident Sparks Balcony Blaze in Kyiv Suburb
A fire erupted on a balcony in an apartment building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, likely due to a downed drone. Mayor Klitschko reported no casualties and emergency services were dispatched. Explosions echoed across the capital as air defense units responded.
A fire erupted on a balcony in an apartment building located in Kyiv's eastern suburb, Darnytskyi district, potentially caused by a downed drone, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Taking to the Telegram messaging app, Klitschko informed that the blaze occurred on the eighth floor of the high-rise. Preliminary reports suggested no casualties, and emergency crews were promptly dispatched.
Amid the incident, loud explosions were heard across the capital as air defense units were mobilized into action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
