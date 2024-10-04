Left Menu

Jaipur Police's Remarkable Phone Recovery Drive

Jaipur Police successfully returned over 500 stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners, thanks to a technical team's efforts. The phones, valued at Rs one crore, were part of the campaign 'Aapka Mobile Phir Se Aapka', targeting thefts in 2024 and earlier. The initiative benefited diverse demographics across Rajasthan.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:38 IST
In a commendable initiative, Jaipur Police on Friday returned over 500 stolen mobile phones to their original owners. The recovery was made possible through the diligent efforts of a skilled technical team, according to a senior official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand disclosed that the total value of these recovered mobiles is estimated to be around Rs one crore. The police undertook a special campaign named 'Aapka Mobile Phir Se Aapka', under which multiple teams traced 533 mobile phones lost this year and in previous years.

These phones, now returned to their rightful owners, belonged to a wide array of individuals, including elderly people, women, laborers, students, and private workers. Some owners had purchased their phones on installment plans. This recovery showcases the police's commitment to addressing technology-related crimes across Rajasthan.

