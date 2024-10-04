Rising Tensions: Fatal Drone Attack in Israel

In a tragic development, Israel's military confirmed on Friday the death of two soldiers from the elite Golani Brigade during combat operations in northern Israel. Two additional soldiers were reported severely wounded.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shi'ite factions with backing from Iran, has taken responsibility for orchestrating three early morning strikes on strategic locations in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

An Israeli military investigation concluded that a drone attack originating from Iraq was responsible for the casualties among the Israeli troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)