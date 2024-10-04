Rising Tensions: Fatal Drone Attack in Israel
Two Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade were killed and two others wounded in northern Israel. The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, opposing U.S. and Israeli presence, claimed responsibility for dawn attacks in the Golan Heights and Tiberias. The attack involved drones launched from Iraq.
In a tragic development, Israel's military confirmed on Friday the death of two soldiers from the elite Golani Brigade during combat operations in northern Israel. Two additional soldiers were reported severely wounded.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shi'ite factions with backing from Iran, has taken responsibility for orchestrating three early morning strikes on strategic locations in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.
An Israeli military investigation concluded that a drone attack originating from Iraq was responsible for the casualties among the Israeli troops.
