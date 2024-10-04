Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Fatal Drone Attack in Israel

Two Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade were killed and two others wounded in northern Israel. The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, opposing U.S. and Israeli presence, claimed responsibility for dawn attacks in the Golan Heights and Tiberias. The attack involved drones launched from Iraq.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:18 IST
In a tragic development, Israel's military confirmed on Friday the death of two soldiers from the elite Golani Brigade during combat operations in northern Israel. Two additional soldiers were reported severely wounded.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shi'ite factions with backing from Iran, has taken responsibility for orchestrating three early morning strikes on strategic locations in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

An Israeli military investigation concluded that a drone attack originating from Iraq was responsible for the casualties among the Israeli troops.

