Tensions Erupt in Dechu Following Custodial Death

A rape accused allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Rajasthan's Dechu town, sparking tension as community members claimed it was murder. Authorities are negotiating with protestors who demand police suspensions and compensation. The accused's family alleges mistreatment prior to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions have escalated in Dechu town, Rajasthan, following the alleged suicide of a rape accused in police custody at the Dechu Police Station. The accused's community has claimed that the death is a murder and staged protests, demanding accountability from law enforcement.

In response to these protests, they have refused to accept the body, insisting on the suspension of involved officers, and seeking government compensation and employment for the family. Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar has assured that the situation is under control, and negotiations with the protestors are ongoing, but noted compensation decisions rely on state government discretion.

The deceased, Fool Singh, was detained following allegations of assaulting a minor. Questions have arisen about his treatment in custody, as his family alleges prior police misconduct. As the community seeks justice, the police maintained the incident is being investigated to clarify the circumstances leading to Singh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

