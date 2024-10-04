Tensions Erupt in Dechu Following Custodial Death

Tensions have escalated in Dechu town, Rajasthan, following the alleged suicide of a rape accused in police custody at the Dechu Police Station. The accused's community has claimed that the death is a murder and staged protests, demanding accountability from law enforcement.

In response to these protests, they have refused to accept the body, insisting on the suspension of involved officers, and seeking government compensation and employment for the family. Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar has assured that the situation is under control, and negotiations with the protestors are ongoing, but noted compensation decisions rely on state government discretion.

The deceased, Fool Singh, was detained following allegations of assaulting a minor. Questions have arisen about his treatment in custody, as his family alleges prior police misconduct. As the community seeks justice, the police maintained the incident is being investigated to clarify the circumstances leading to Singh's death.

